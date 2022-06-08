Bangaldesh Bank appoints Abul Kalam Azad as new executive director

The Bangladesh Bank has promoted GM Abul Kalam Azad to the post of Executive Director (Ex-Cadre Publications).

GM Abul Kalam Azad previously served as the director of the Department of Communications and Publications and assistant spokesperson of the central bank.

He joined Bangladesh Bank in 1992 as an assistant director. He later served in the bank's Research Department, Monetary Policy Department, and the Governor's Secretariat.

Abul Kalam Azad holds an honors and master's degree in Economics as well as a diploma in Education from Dhaka University. He was born in Jashore Sadar upazila.