Bangabazar traders seek Tk700cr from PM; urge to rebuild market

The Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association asked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to allocate Tk700 crore for the traders affected by the fire in the capital's Bangabazar market area.

"We asked the premier to provide Tk500-Tk700 crore for the affected traders," Helal Uddin, president of the association, told TBS after the shop owners made the request in a press release.

Traders, whose shops were gutted in the devastating Bangabazar fire, also urged the prime minister to rebuild the market.

Shop owners formed a human chain in the market area this morning holding up a banner of the Bangabazar Complex Traders' Association.

"We urge the prime minister to give instructions for rebuilding the market as soon as possible," said a shop owner Mohammad Alam.

"The area could be cleaned up by today so that businesses could resume within the next two days," Alam said.

The traders also said they were trying to relocate with whatever they have left.

"We will borrow the goods and sell them. Some of us have goods in warehouses that we can sell," the trader said.

Mohammad Alam had ten shops in the market named Gold Fashion, all of which were destroyed in the fire.

Another trader, Mohammad Elias said, "We want to sell during Ramadan. We will borrow goods from other shops."

"We request an investigation into the incident and a fair compensation for those affected," he added.