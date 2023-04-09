Bangabazar traders can run makeshift shops from Wednesday: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 07:30 pm

Photo: TBS
Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said traders affected by the Bangabazar fire will be able to resume businesses setting up makeshift shops on the streets from Wednesday.

"The Dhaka South City Corporation will start cleaning operations of the entire area from tomorrow morning so that there is a proper environment to run businesses there in a day or two," the mayor told reporters after a meeting with Bangbazar traders at Nagar Bhaban on Sunday (April 9).

"Around Tk2 crore has been deposited in the fund for aiding the traders. We have also received a positive response from all quarters to help rehabilitate them.

"After our corporation meeting on Tuesday, we will come to a decision and participate in the fund," said the mayor.

Calling upon people from all walks of life to come forward in support of the traders, Taposh said, "We are appealing to all, from humanitarian grounds, to come forward considering the livelihoods of these traders."

