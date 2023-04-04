Bangabazar blaze: Thousands of shops gutted as armed forces, 48 firefighting units battle spreading inferno

The devastating fire that started at the capital's Bangabazar market this morning (4 April) has spread to adjacent buildings as well, including the Annexco Tower, and affected a portion of the Police Headquarters.

A total of 48 fire service units along with members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are working to bring the situation under control.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities have asked all the fire service units stationed in Dhaka to come to the spot and join the firefighting efforts.

Witnesses said the fire started at around 6am on Tuesday (4 April) and soon spread.

A team of Army personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flame, reports UNB citing ISPR.

Besides, a helicopter of the Bangladesh Air Force is being used to bring the fire under control. A team of the Bangladesh Navy also joined in to bring the Bangabazar market fire under control, it added.

At least 200 ready-made garment shops have been gutted. Smoke engulfed the area and hampered dousing efforts.

DM Habib, office secretary of Bangabazar Shop Owners Association said around 3,500 shops have been damaged due to the fire.

"I have two shops in the market. Hundreds of crores worth RMG products are now just ashes," he added.

"We can't go close to the fire, the heat and smoke in the area are suffocating. Some of our firefighters are getting breathing issues as there is a lack of oxygen here," said one firefighter.

The first firefighting unit arrived at the scene At 6:12am on Tuesday (4 April), said the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Authorities said the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

Shop owners rushed to the spot and some of them could get their merchandise out of the burning market.

Md Rafiqul Islam, the younger brother of a missing RMG shop owner Shafayet told The Business Standard (TBS) that he has been missing since fire engulfed the market.

Hasan Garments on the 2nd floor of the market, owned by Shafayet, has been gutted in the fire.

"My brother invested tk2 crore worth of RMG products targeting Eid, now he is missing," he said.

Water was being supplied from Shahidullah Hall after the fire services' water supply ran out at around 8:30am. Water is also being supplied by helicopter from Hatirjheel to put out the fire.

"The fire started at 6am. The whole place is like hell now. The situation is horrible up there and parts of the Police Headquarters are also at risk," said Shah Alam, one of the Bangabazar market shop owners.

Due to the situation caused by the fire, vehicles are currently unable to enter Hanif Flyover from the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital side.