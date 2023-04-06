Bangabazar fire: Police booth set up to help traders file general diaries

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 04:06 pm

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has set up a temporary booth at the Bangabazar area to assist victims in filing general diaries regarding damages caused by the devastating market fire.

The booth is being set up to ease the sufferings of the victims in filing GDs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ramna) Md Bayejedur Rahman told The Business Standard.

The affected traders can file the GDs with the help of policemen without having to go to the station, said on-duty police officials. 

The booth's operations will commence from this afternoon as soon as it's done being set up, they said.

At least 36 people have been injured and around 3,500 shops have also been gutted in a devastating fire at the capital's Bangabazar market on Tuesday (4 April). Some 5,000 traders have been affected due to the massive blaze.

The fire service had declared the Bangabazar apparel market "highly risky" in terms of fire safety on 1 April 2019. 

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence and Dhaka South City Corporation have formed two separate investigation committees over the devastating fire at Bangabazar market.

