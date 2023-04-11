Bangabazar fire originated from embroidery shop in Adarsha Market's 3rd floor: DSCC probe body

The inferno that broke out in one of the biggest clothing markets in the capital on Tuesday, wiping out around 3,500 shops full of clothes for the Eid market. Photo: Shafiqul Islam

The fire in Bangbazar started from an embroidery tailor shop on the third floor of Adarsha Market, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) probe body said in a report today.

Reviewing the testimonies of six security guards and an electrician of the market, the report said the fire started from a shop named Alamgir Embroidery Tailors, situated on the third floor of Adarsha unit of Bangabazar Complex Market.

The market had a room, accommodating eight security guards, directly above the shop on the fourth floor. Adarsha unit's security guard first saw smoke coming out from under the locked shutters of Alamgir Embroidery Tailors while on duty at 5:40am on the day of the incident, according to the report.

When he called for help, another security guard and an electrician rushed to the spot and tried to put out the fire with three fire extinguishers. Hearing their screams, others ran over to help put out the fire.

The security guards informed the fire service and within 10 minutes of the incident, fire service vehicles reached the spot. But in the meantime, the fire went out of control and spread to different parts of the market, the report added.

Earlier on 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka, which spread to nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops that mainly sell readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence and Dhaka South City Corporation have formed two separate investigation committees over the devastating fire at Bangabazar market.