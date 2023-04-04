Bangabazar fire incident 'mysterious': Fakhrul

Referring to the fire incident at Bangabazar as mysterious, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said poignant incidents like this are taking place repeatedly due to the indifference, carelessness and lack of accountability of the government.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam said no action was taken after investigating such incidents that happened in the past, resulting in a failure on the government's part to prevent the recurrence.

Expressing concern for the affected businessmen, Mirza Fakhrul urged the government to provide them with proper compensation.

He also demanded a fair and impartial investigation of the incident.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami expressed deep concern over the terrible fire in Bangabazar.

In a statement on Tuesday, acting Jaamat Amir Prof Mujibur Rahman called on the authorities concerned to form a probe committee to investigate the cause of this accident.

The member secretary of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, former DUKSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, Junaid Saki of Ganosanhati, Mustafizur Rahman Iran of Labor Party demanded the victims be given financial assistance and a probe into the incident.