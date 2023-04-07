Bangabazar fire doused, authorities remove debris from spot

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 02:13 pm

The massive started at around 6:00am on Tuesday at Bangabazar Market and soon spread to the adjacent buildings

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Firefighters were able to fully douse the devastating fire this morning that engulfed the capital's Bangabazar Market on Tuesday (4 April). Authorities are working to clear the debris.

"The fire was doused at around 9:30am this morning," Fire Service Headquarters Deputy Assistant Director (Media) Md Shahjahan Shikder told The Business Standard on Friday (7 April).

From riches to rags: Bangabazar traders who faced the fire again

Zahirul Islam, the acting general secretary of the Bangabazar Complex Owners Association, said, "The steel structures of the ruins were sold for Tk40 lakh. The money that will be given to the city corporation to equally distributed among the affected shopkeepers."

"Working day and night, the debris will be cleared as soon as possible to make it fit for the shopkeepers," he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He also said that the traders can set up temporary shops in tents there after the debris is cleared.

The massive fire started at around 6:00am on Tuesday at Bangabazar Market and soon spread to the adjacent buildings. 

Traders find hope and despair as they recover burnt clothes, cash box from Bangabazar

A total of 48 firefighting units along with Bangladesh Army, Air Force, and Navy personnel worked together with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members to bring the fire under control. 

The fire left 3,500 shops gutted - affecting 5,000 traders. 

Bangabazar Fire

