Bangabazar fire doused

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Firefighters were able to fully douse the devastating fire this morning that engulfed the capital's Bangabazar Market on Tuesday (4 April).

"The fire was doused at around 9:30am this morning," Fire Service Headquarters Deputy Assistant Director (Media) Md Shahjahan Shikder told the Business Standard on Friday (7 April).

The massive started at around 6:00am on Tuesday at Bangabazar Market and soon spread to the adjacent buildings.

A total of 48 firefighting units along with Bangladesh Army, Air Force, and Navy personnel worked together with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members to bring the fire under control.

The fire left 3,500 shops gutted - affecting 5,000 traders.