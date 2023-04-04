Bangabazar fire causes traffic gridlocks in Dhaka

The devastating fire at Bangabazar market on Tuesday morning caused an unusual traffic jam on various roads across the capital.

Due to the rescue operation on site, traffic movement from the High Court intersection to Mayor Hanif flyover still remains offed and vehicles from Jatrabari and Gulistan area are unable to ply across the Palashi area via flyover.

Due to the blockade, traffic congestion netted throughout Motijheel, Gulistan, Puran Dhaka and Paltan area.

Vehicles on the New Market, Azimpur, and Dhanmondi roads are forced to wait hours to cross a few hundred metres.

"There is heavy traffic at the Bijoy Sarani and Agargaon area today," Tareq Sekandar, assistant commissioner of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Traffic Zone, told The Business Standard.

Vehicles are coming into the city at a slow pace from Uttara and Tongi since morning, said Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone.

"We are trying our best to bring the traffic back to normal," he added.