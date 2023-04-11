Bangabazar fire causes over Tk288 crore losses: DSCC probe body

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 07:31 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The estimated primary financial loss caused by the massive fire at Bangabazar market is Tk288.350 crore, according to the report filed by the investigation committee of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The committee's President and Regional Executive Officer of Region-1 Marina Nazneen submitted the report to DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday (11 April).

A total of 3,845 traders have been affected by the devastating fire, said the report.

Each shop of the market incurred an average loss of Tk7.50 lakh, it added.

Based on structural considerations, the estimated loss in the Bangabazar blaze amounts to approximately Tk14.70 crore. 

On 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka, which spread to nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops that mainly sell readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.

The fire service had declared the Bangabazar apparel market "highly risky" in terms of fire safety on 1 April 2019. 

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence and Dhaka South City Corporation have formed two separate investigation committees over the devastating fire at Bangabazar market.

