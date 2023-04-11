Bangabazar fire caused over Tk303 crore losses: DSCC probe body

The estimated primary financial loss caused by the massive fire at Bangabazar market is Tk303 crore, according to the report filed by the investigation committee of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The committee's President and Regional Executive Officer of Region-1 Marina Nazneen submitted the report to DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday (11 April).

Also read: Bangabazar fire originated from embroidery shop in Adarsha Market's 3rd floor: DSCC probe body

A total of 3,845 traders have been affected by the devastating fire, said the report.

Each shop of the market incurred an average loss of Tk7.50 lakh, it added.

The estimated infrastructural loss in the Bangabazar blaze amounts to approximately Tk14.70 crore, and the product losses amount to Tk288.35 crore.

On 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka, which spread to nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops that mainly sell readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.

The fire service had declared the Bangabazar apparel market "highly risky" in terms of fire safety on 1 April 2019.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence and Dhaka South City Corporation have formed two separate investigation committees over the devastating fire at Bangabazar market.