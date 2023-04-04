Bangabazar fire: A barrack of police headquarters burnt

Bangladesh

UNB
04 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 05:53 pm

A barrack of the police headquarters was burnt due to a fire that spread from Bangabazar market, adjacent to the police headquarters, in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday (4 April).

Furniture and other goods were burnt but no member of the police force was injured in the fire incident.

During a briefing at West gate of the Police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, Inspector General of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdulla-Al-Mamun said a barrack located on the 5th floor of a building of the police headquarters was burnt.

The devastating fire broke out at Bangabazar market around 6:10am and soon spread. A total of six adjacent markets were also burnt.

Other six markets are--Gulistan Market, AnexK tower, Mohanagar shopping complex, Adarsha market, Banga Islami Market and Barisal Plaza.

Forty-eight firefighting units took part in extinguishing the blaze.

At least 12 people, including several fire fighters, fell sick while they were extinguishing the blaze.

The blaze was brought under control around 12:36pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

