Bangabazar fire: 2 firefighters hurt in fast spreading inferno

The massive fire that broke out this morning at the capital's Bangabazar market has left two firefighters injured while working to bring the fast-spreading blaze under control.

The injured servicemen are - Md Atiqur Rahman Rajan, 35, and Morbiul Islam Antar, 38.

Currently, they are being treated at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Reportedly, the firefighters were working from inside the adjacent Annexco Tower where they got stuck as the fire spread quickly. Later, they were rescued by other units.

Beside Annexco Tower, the fire has affected a portion of the Police Headquarters.

Authorities have asked all the fire service units stationed in Dhaka to come to the spot and join the firefighting efforts. Meanwhile, teams of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have joined the operation.

The fire started at 6am and the first firefighting unit arrived on the scene at 6:12am, according to Fire Service and Civil Defense.

No casualties have been reported so far but smoke has engulfed the area hampering the firefighting efforts.

At least 200 ready-made garment shops have been gutted.