Bangabazar businessmen disagreed on future plans for the site

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has said that there was a dispute between the businessmen of Bangabazar regarding the proposal to build a multi-storied commercial building on the site.

Whether that played any part in the fire that razed the market to the ground last week would come out in the investigation, the Commissioner added.

Besides police, the Fire Service and Civil Defense directorate is also investigating the cause of the fire.

The DMP commissioner came up with the remarks responding to reporters' questions after a programme at the FDC in the city on Saturday.

Replying to another question, Commissioner Faruq termed the attack on the nearby FSCD headquarters during the Bangabazar fire as 'pre-planned'.

He also said that a total of 11 people have been arrested since the attack on the FSCD headquarters till today. Investigation is focused on ascertaining the motive behind the attack on the agency, he added.

A massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka on April 4 and it spread to some other nearby markets, burning several thousand shops, with mainly readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.