Bangabazar blaze in videos
The fire has also spread to adjacent shopping markets including Annexco Tower and affected a portion of the Police Headquarters.
A massive fire broke out at the capital's Bangabazar market this morning, 47 units of fire service are working to douse the flames.
Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze
Traders, whose businesses have been crippled by the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing inflation, had their eyes on Eid to recover from the losses.
