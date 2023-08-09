Bangabandhu's vision, ideals will continue to inspire Dhaka-Delhi strong bonds of friendship: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma visited Tungipara on Wednesday and paid his warm tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu, honouring his enduring legacy and his historic contributions in shaping the history and progress of Bangladesh as an independent, modern nation.

During his visit to the mausoleum, High Commissioner Verma expressed his confidence that the vision and ideals of Bangabandhu will continue to guide and inspire the strong bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh and their peoples for generations to come.

In honouring the legacy of Bangabandhu, the two countries are also reminded of their shared sacrifices in the Liberation War of 1971 that continues to provide the foundation for their special relationship, he said.

During this visit, the high commissioner also visited Orakandi and interacted with the members of the Matua community and offered prayers at the holy shrine in Shridham Orakandi.

He highlighted that people-to-people contacts are at the heart of Bangladesh-India relationship and reiterated India's commitment to bolstering cultural exchanges and development partnership between the two countries.