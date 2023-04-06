Bangabandhu's speeches are priceless national assets: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (6 April) said the speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are invaluable assets for the present and future generations.

"He [Bangabandhu], in every speech, had given the guidelines over how to run Bangladesh. So, these speeches are priceless assets for us," she said while unveiling the covers of two books on Bangabandhu and his speeches.

The premier was addressing the meeting of the parliament business advisory committee just before a special session that began this morning to mark the 50 years [golden jubilee] of Bangladesh Parliament.

One of the two books is the compilation of the speeches Bangabandhu delivered in parliament and the second one is the compilation of the speeches the lawmakers delivered in the special session of parliament held to mark the Mujib Year celebrated in 2020.

About the book of speeches of Bangabandhu, Hasina said it is very important for MPs, the people and the future generations to know Bangladesh and its people.

"Our generation or next generations will get a scope to understand Bangladesh, know the position of the people of Bangladesh and their socio-economic progress by knowing these speeches [in the book]," she said.

The prime minister also appreciated the compilation of the speeches the MPs delivered in the special session of parliament. "It is a matter of great pride for us," she said.

She extended her sincere thanks to the Speaker, the MPs and all others concerned in this regard.

Talking about the constitution, Hasina said the constitution of Bangladesh framed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib is the best one in the world as it ensured basic rights of the people of all strata.

She said soon after the independence, the Father of the Nation had formed Ganaparishad [Constituent Assembly] with the members of both the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly, elected by the people of Bangladesh.

The premier said it is a rare instance in world history that Bangabandhu presented a constitution to the Bengali nation after framing it within only nine months.

"This perhaps is considered as one of the best constitutions in the whole world," she said, adding that the reason is basic rights of the poor, deprived, exploited and oppressed people in every perspective were stated in the constitution.

"The rights of the people of all strata in the society, including those who are disadvantaged have also been ensured in the constitution, "she said.

In line with that constitution, the first general election was held on 7 March 1973 and the Awami League sealed victory in all but seven of the constituencies in that election, said Sheikh Hasina.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the business advisory meeting.