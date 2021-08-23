Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla' now becoming a reality: BGMEA chief

Bangladesh

UNB
23 August, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 09:12 am

Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla' now becoming a reality: BGMEA chief

UNB
23 August, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 09:12 am
Bangabandhu&#039;s &#039;Sonar Bangla&#039; now becoming a reality: BGMEA chief

The "Sonar Bangla" dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is now becoming a reality, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said Sunday.
 
"The RMG sector has played a major role in the achievements of Bangladesh. The apparel sector would continue its contribution to accelerating the economic growth of Bangladesh," said the BGMEA chief.
 
To strike a balance between lives and livelihoods, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the prudent and bold decision of keeping the RMG industry open amid the Covid-19.
 
The decision has helped the sector address the challenges unfolded by the pandemic and move ahead amid the crisis, he added while addressing a discussion and a special prayer in observance of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 
Faruque chaired the programme held at the BGMEA office in Uttara, which was attended by the trade association's vice-presidents Shahidullah Azim and Miran Ali; directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Haroon Ar Rashid, Navidul Huq, Rajiv Chowdhury, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md Imranur Rahman, Mijanur Rahman and former vice-president Mohammed Nasir.
 
BGMEA Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the dreamer of the Bengali nation. "Inspired by his dream, Bangladesh is moving ahead along the path of economic emancipation under the great leadership of his daughter, the prime minister."
 
BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib said Bangabandhu brought us freedom and also international recognition of Bangladesh by branding the country at the UN General Assembly in 1974.
 
Former vice-president Mohammed Nasir said Bangabandhu, in his 55 years of life, spent 4,692 days in prison for the cause of liberation of the country. "His daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is doing what he left behind."

