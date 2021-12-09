Bangabandhu’s sculpture to be inaugurated in Ankara

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam will inaugurate on 13 December a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a park as his namesake in Turkey's capital city Ankara.

The DNCC mayor made the announcement today, while discussing various events including his upcoming visit to Turkey along with top officials of the city corporation, at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan, Dhaka.

During his five-day trip, Mayor Atiqul will hold important meetings with his Ankara counterpart to discuss mutual cooperation in economy, education, culture, sports, technology, science, and trade and commerce.

He also announced that the park in Banani, Dhaka – adjacent to the road "Kamal Ataturk Avenue" which was the namesake of the first president of Turkey, Kemal Atatürk – will also be named after him.

The decision has been made recently to pay homage to Turkey's history.

The mayor intends for his visit to Ankara to further strengthen Bangladesh's existing camaraderie with Turkey.

Atiqul Islam will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Ankara on Friday morning.