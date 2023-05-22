Bangabandhu's philosophy of peace still relevant in present global context: President

Bangladesh

BSS
22 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 06:17 pm

President Mohammed Shahabuddin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always supported the peace-loving people at home and abroad and his philosophy of peace is still equally relevant in the present global context.

In a message on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Joliot-Curie Peace Medal Award to Bangabandhu, the president said Bangabandhu's whole life was dedicated to the quest for peace and freedom. That is why, after receiving this medal at the World Peace Conference held on 23 May 1973, he could rightly declare during his acceptance speech that establishing peace was the mission of his life, he added.

"His clarion call for freedom not only included political independence but also the dream of peace for the exploited, deprived and repressed people of Bangladesh," said the president.

Paying deep homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the president said he is delighted to know that the Golden Jubilee of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal award to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being celebrated nationally.

"Bangabandhu's international recognition as a proponent of world peace is an occasion of pride and joy for the Bengali nation," he said.

The president said Bangabandhu dreamt of a peaceful world free from exploitation and deprivation. While addressing at the NAM Summit in Algeria, Bangabandhu said, "The world today is divided into two -- the exploiters and the exploited. I am on the side of the exploited", said the president.

"Bangabandhu's principles and ideals will remain an eternal source of inspiration for the freedom-seeking people of the world," said the president.

"We hope that everyone will come forward to establish a non-communal and partisan-free world following the ideal and spirit of Bangabandhu," he added.

The president wished the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Joliot-Curie Peace Medal Award to Bangabandhu a grand success.

