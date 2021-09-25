Bangabandhu’s maiden UNGA speech remembered with fondness

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a strong advocate of multilateralism and called the United Nations 'as the centre of people's future hopes and aspirations."

On the very first day of Bangladesh's journey in the United Nations, Bangabandhu delivered his maiden speech to the UNGA on September 25, 1974.

"Our goal is self-reliance; our chosen path is the united and collective efforts of our people. International cooperation and the sharing of the resources and technology could, no doubt, make our task less onerous and reduce the cost in human suffering," the Prime Minister quoted Bangabandhu as saying at the UNGA in 1974.

He called for building a world to be free of economic inequalities, social injustice, aggression, and threats of nuclear war.

"These are as relevant today as they were forty-six years ago. As such, we continue to lend our voice and leadership to all those issues that aim to build an inclusive and equal society," said the Prime Minister.

She termed the current the year 2021 a very special year, noting that this year they are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Independence. "This celebration coincides with 'Mujib Year', the Birth Centenary of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

The Prime Minister, while delivering her speech at the UNGA for the 17th time, paid her profound respect and homage to Father of our Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose selfless, lifelong struggle and visionary leadership brought us our long-cherished Independence.

She also paid pay her deepest tribute to the valiant freedom fighters for their courage and sacrifices to free our motherland.

Plantation of 47 Trees

As a part of the celebration of Mujib Year and 47th Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historical speech in Bangla at the UN, the Bangladesh High Commission, Port Louis, Mauritius and the City Council of Port Louis, jointly planted 47 trees at Plaine Verte, Port Louis.

Vice Prime Minister of the government of Mauritius and Minister of Local Government and Disaster Management, Mohammad Anwar Hasnu graced the occasion as the chief guest. Kavydass Ramano, Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change was present as special guest.

High Commissioner Rezina Ahmed paid her deepest tribute to the greatest Bengali of all time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She briefly elaborated the significance of the day and said it was a matter of great prides that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alike her father addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations in Bangla.

As the Chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum, Bangladesh along with CVF member countries has taken bold and far reaching initiatives to the adaptation to climate change and mitigating adverse effects.

The High Commissioner has said that may these trees will grow with our good wishes and commitment to securing environmental resilience.

Vice Prime Minister of the government of Mauritius Mohammad Anwar Hasnu highly appreciated the prosperous manoeuvre of the Mission of tree plantation programme in the memory of Bangabandhu, and said the environment of the park would be refreshing and revitalized with this great initiative.

Kavidash Ramano highly commended the Bangladesh High Commission for organizing such an innovative programme like tree planting.

The minister has mentioned that Mauritius is preparing for participating in COP26 and looking forward to the outcome of the conference. He added that the saplings would one day become full-fledged trees and thus will make the environment of the park more pleasant.