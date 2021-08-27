Bangabandhu's less explored leadership qualities: Discussion to be broadcast Friday, Saturday

Bangladesh

UNB
27 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 11:29 am

A unique discussion titled "Love, Peace and Freedom: The Philosophy of Bangabandhu" will be held Friday, highlighting Bangabandhu's odyssey towards the independence of Bangladesh.

The programme will bring a rare opportunity, especially for the young generation, to travel the pathway of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's journey towards the War of Liberation and nation-building, according to the Awami League. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for the ICT Division; Dr Fakhrul Alam, professor of Dhaka University and translator of Bangabandhu'sautobiography"The Unfinished Memoirs;" Sayed Badrul Ahsan, senior journalist; and NM Zeaul, Alam, senior secretary at the ICT Division, will grace the occasion as guests. Barrister Shah Ali Farhad, special assistant to the prime minister, will preside over the programme.

Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority and the ICT Division will jointly organise the talk show.

The programme will be broadcast Friday at 5:10pm, and Saturday at 1:10am from the Facebook pages of the Awami League and Ekattor TV.

"This discussion is for you if you are interested to discover how Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's personality traits juxtaposed steadfastness and kindness," according to the Awami League.

Bangabandhu

