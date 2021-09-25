'Bangabandhu’s historic UNGA speech in Bangla was greatest day of Bangabandhu's life'

Renowned Indian writer and book critic Surjit Dasgupta has termed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech at the United Nations in Bangla as the most beautiful and greatest day of his (Bangabandhu's) life.

Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first Bangalee who made history by delivering the first Bangla speech, for the first time in its history, at the 29th the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, 1974.

For this (Bangla) language, the date 'February 21 ,1952' gained the historicity of 'Amar Ekushey', said Surjit Dasgupta.

Mentioning that 48 years later, Ekushey February was established as World Mother Language Day, Surjit Dasgupta said that the leaders of Bengal including Sarat Chandra Bose, Abul Hasim, Kamini Kumar Dutta and Shaheed Suhrawardy at that time dreamt of an independent Bengal in April 1947.

At that time Mujibur (Bangabandhu) was very loyal to Suhrawardy and from that time he also dreamt of an independent Bangla state, he added.

The prime minister presented her address in the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in Bangla like the previous years following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The speech of Bangabandhu is a historic one especially for two reasons. Firstly, it was delivered in Bengali and secondly, it ushered in fresh ideas and policies to build a brave new world free of economic inequalities, social injustice, military aggression and threats of the nuclear war.

In his remarkable speech he said, "Only those countries who have earned freedom after long years of struggles and sacrifices have strong will and strength of mind, Remember President, my Bengalis can endure sufferings but will not die. In the challenge to survive, the will of my people is my greatest strength." (25 September 1974).

In his speech, he said, "We will not move towards a world filled with hunger, poverty, unemployment, fear of starvation, fear of being completely destroyed by nuclear war, we will look to a world where humanity is capable of great success in the era of astounding advances in science and technology. This future will be free from the threat of nuclear war. By the equitable distribution of all the resources and technical knowledge of the world, the door to such welfare will be opened where every person will have the minimum guarantee of a happy and respectable life."

Former minister Tofail Ahmed, a member of the Awami League's advisory council, wrote in an article that the historic day began on Wednesday, September 18 of the same year. At 4 am (Bangladesh time), the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted Bangladesh as the 136th member state of the United Nations.

He said that Bangabandhu, who was eagerly awaiting the announcement.

In Bangabandhu's immediate response, he became very happy as Bangladesh had got its desired position in the UN.

"The nation today will remember with deep gratitude those who have sacrificed their lives to establish Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign country," Tofail said, quoting Bangabandhu.