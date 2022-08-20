Bangabandhu's diplomatic efforts earned recognition of independence from many countries: Maliha Ahmed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu's diplomatic efforts earned recognition of independence from many countries: Maliha Ahmed

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:16 pm
Bangabandhu&#039;s diplomatic efforts earned recognition of independence from many countries: Maliha Ahmed

As the big countries like the UK, USA, Russia, and China were holding their recognition of independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu continued his efforts to gain that stature by diplomatic means, said acclaimed researcher Maliha Ahmed.

She made the remark at a webinar titled "1975 Bangladesh and the world: A grand reform and carnage". The Centre for Research & Information (CRI) organised the programme on Friday evening as part of its research and policy advocacy works on pressing issues.

"After the victory, Bangladesh was waiting for Bangabandhu's homecoming. At that time India gave recognition to Bangladesh as a sovereign country. The big countries like the UK, USA, Russia, and China were holding their recognition," said Maliha, a London School of Economics graduate, whose research interest is themed on "Bangladesh's Path to Recognition, 1971-1974".

"Pakistan didn't give recognition to Bangladesh until 1974. All of these were a big barrier for Bangladesh to enter the UN. So, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was working on that, and he managed meetings with many countries to earn recognition for Bangladesh as a sovereign country," she added.

Pakistan agreed to give recognition in exchange for their war prisoners. After getting recognition from Pakistan, Bangladesh became a UN member as China dropped its veto. The recognition from Pakistan created a domino effect for getting recognition from other countries as well, she noted.

The event was moderated by RMIT Professor Shams Rahman, who referred to the 1975 assassination of the father of the nation Bangabandhu as the beginning of the darkest period of Bangladesh's history. This devastating incident, according to him, plunged Bangladesh into a series of disasters - from a military government taking over and the murder of four national leaders in jail to coups, and countercoups, and ultimately, the rehabilitation of August 15 killers through a special ordinance.

Speaking at the webinar, Prime Minister's Adviser for Economic Affairs Dr. AKM Mashiur Rahman condemned then military officer Ziaur Rahman for sabotaging the country during the Bangabandhu's tenure. He recounted one occasion when Zia's support for Pakistan was evident even in the lifetime of Bangabandhu. When there was a proposal for importing textiles to make army uniforms, Zia preferred Pakistan, saying Indian army uniforms were of inferior quality.

Author and researcher Sudeep Chakravarti talked about Bangabandhu's focus on secularism.

"Bangabandhu from a young star became the leader of Bangladesh and turned the county's view into a secular one from a religious one. Now Bangladesh is practicing better secularism than India. Not just that, Bangladesh's GDP growth it's also very admirable. Bangladesh has the second largest garments sector in the world," he said.

CRI / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

1h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

2h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

42m | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

52m | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

57m | Videos
When app is a source of income

When app is a source of income

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings