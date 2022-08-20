Bangabandhu's diplomatic efforts earned recognition of independence from many countries: Maliha Ahmed

As the big countries like the UK, USA, Russia, and China were holding their recognition of independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu continued his efforts to gain that stature by diplomatic means, said acclaimed researcher Maliha Ahmed.

She made the remark at a webinar titled "1975 Bangladesh and the world: A grand reform and carnage". The Centre for Research & Information (CRI) organised the programme on Friday evening as part of its research and policy advocacy works on pressing issues.

"After the victory, Bangladesh was waiting for Bangabandhu's homecoming. At that time India gave recognition to Bangladesh as a sovereign country. The big countries like the UK, USA, Russia, and China were holding their recognition," said Maliha, a London School of Economics graduate, whose research interest is themed on "Bangladesh's Path to Recognition, 1971-1974".

"Pakistan didn't give recognition to Bangladesh until 1974. All of these were a big barrier for Bangladesh to enter the UN. So, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was working on that, and he managed meetings with many countries to earn recognition for Bangladesh as a sovereign country," she added.

Pakistan agreed to give recognition in exchange for their war prisoners. After getting recognition from Pakistan, Bangladesh became a UN member as China dropped its veto. The recognition from Pakistan created a domino effect for getting recognition from other countries as well, she noted.

The event was moderated by RMIT Professor Shams Rahman, who referred to the 1975 assassination of the father of the nation Bangabandhu as the beginning of the darkest period of Bangladesh's history. This devastating incident, according to him, plunged Bangladesh into a series of disasters - from a military government taking over and the murder of four national leaders in jail to coups, and countercoups, and ultimately, the rehabilitation of August 15 killers through a special ordinance.

Speaking at the webinar, Prime Minister's Adviser for Economic Affairs Dr. AKM Mashiur Rahman condemned then military officer Ziaur Rahman for sabotaging the country during the Bangabandhu's tenure. He recounted one occasion when Zia's support for Pakistan was evident even in the lifetime of Bangabandhu. When there was a proposal for importing textiles to make army uniforms, Zia preferred Pakistan, saying Indian army uniforms were of inferior quality.

Author and researcher Sudeep Chakravarti talked about Bangabandhu's focus on secularism.

"Bangabandhu from a young star became the leader of Bangladesh and turned the county's view into a secular one from a religious one. Now Bangladesh is practicing better secularism than India. Not just that, Bangladesh's GDP growth it's also very admirable. Bangladesh has the second largest garments sector in the world," he said.