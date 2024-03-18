Bangabandhu's birth anniversary celebrated in Malaysia

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day with fervor, festivity, and enthusiasm.

The daylong programme commenced on Sunday morning,  with the hoisting of the national flag by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, Shamim Ahsan, along with officers, officials, and family members of the Mission, reads a press release. 

In the evening, a discussion meeting took place at the auditorium of the High Commission. Various activities included placing floral wreaths on Bangabandhu's portrait by the High Commissioner, accompanied by his wife, Pendora Chowdhury, members of the High Commission family, and members of the expatriate Bangladeshi community. 

Messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister were read out, a documentary was screened, and there was a discussion meeting, readings from Bangabandhu's 'Unfinished Memoire' and 'Prison Diaries' by two young expatriate students, cake cutting, releasing of balloons, and special prayers. 

Prizes were distributed among the winners of an essay competition organized by the High Commission on the theme 'Bangabandhu and Bangladesh'. 

The High Commissioner and his spouse, along with jubilant children, cut a cake on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birthday and National Children's Day 2024. The High Commissioner, representatives of the new generation, members of the High Commission family, and members of the expatriate Bangladeshi community released balloons. 

During the discussion meeting, Md Shameem Ahsan, the High Commissioner, paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for his significant contribution to the independence of Bangladesh. 

Terming 'Bangladesh and Bangabandhu as identical,' the High Commissioner added that Bangabandhu's ideals would serve as an eternal source of inspiration for the entire nation. 

The High Commissioner further illuminated various initiatives taken by Bangabandhu and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the welfare of children.

Ahsan emphasised the importance of educating children about the life and works of Bangabandhu.

He urged expatriate Bangladeshis to work together to realize the dream of 'Shonar Bangla' as envisioned by Bangabandhu.

The High Commissioner stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is determined to build a prosperous and knowledge-based Smart Bangladesh to fulfill the dream of 'Golden Bangla' envisaged by Bangabandhu. Under her dynamic leadership, Bangladesh is considered a 'role model of development' globally.

The auditorium took on a festive ambiance on the occasion of the Father of the Nation's birthday, decorated with Bangabandhu's portraits, banners, posters and balloons.

The programme was attended by Mission officials along with their families and members of the Bangladeshi community in Malaysia. The attendees were served traditional Bangladeshi iftar.

