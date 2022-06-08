Bangabandhu's 6-point demand led to Bangladesh's liberation: Joy

Bangladesh

BSS
08 June, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu's 6-point demand led to Bangladesh's liberation: Joy

BSS
08 June, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 12:16 pm
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said the historic six-point demand was a Bengali nationalist movement in East Pakistan spearheaded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which eventually led to the Bangladesh's liberation.  

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's six-point demand was the stepping stone of the war of liberation the basis of which was Bengali nationalism," he wrote on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He said the movement supporting these demands was closely connected with the development of Bengali nationalism.

The response from the common people to the six-point demand was spontaneous, he said, adding that continuous exploitation unleashed by the Pakistani rulers made the Bengalese extremely agitated and frustrated.

Bangabandhu floated the demands sensing the pulse of the people, Joy said.

It has been widely credited as the "charter of freedom" in Bangladesh`s struggle for self-determination from Pakistan`s domination, he added.

"The six-point charter, the same as the Magna Carta, catalysed massive popular support across the country, it was recognized as the definitive gambit for the autonomy and rights of Bengalis," he also said.

It was termed by the radical leaders in the then Pakistan as a veiled secession, said joy, adding that Sheikh Mujib was all out to conduct an advocacy campaign for the movement mobilizing support from all sections irrespective of religion, creed and caste.

"The demand exclusively for the people of East Bengal alienated West Pakistanis including non-Bengalis and Muslim fundamentalists," Joy concluded.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Bangabandhu / 6-point demand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

2h | Videos
Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

4h | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

16h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata