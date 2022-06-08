Bangabandhu's 6-point demand led to Bangladesh's liberation: Joy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said the historic six-point demand was a Bengali nationalist movement in East Pakistan spearheaded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which eventually led to the Bangladesh's liberation.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's six-point demand was the stepping stone of the war of liberation the basis of which was Bengali nationalism," he wrote on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He said the movement supporting these demands was closely connected with the development of Bengali nationalism.

The response from the common people to the six-point demand was spontaneous, he said, adding that continuous exploitation unleashed by the Pakistani rulers made the Bengalese extremely agitated and frustrated.

Bangabandhu floated the demands sensing the pulse of the people, Joy said.

It has been widely credited as the "charter of freedom" in Bangladesh`s struggle for self-determination from Pakistan`s domination, he added.

"The six-point charter, the same as the Magna Carta, catalysed massive popular support across the country, it was recognized as the definitive gambit for the autonomy and rights of Bengalis," he also said.

It was termed by the radical leaders in the then Pakistan as a veiled secession, said joy, adding that Sheikh Mujib was all out to conduct an advocacy campaign for the movement mobilizing support from all sections irrespective of religion, creed and caste.

"The demand exclusively for the people of East Bengal alienated West Pakistanis including non-Bengalis and Muslim fundamentalists," Joy concluded.