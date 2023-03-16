Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary on Friday

Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:39 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary on Friday

UNB
16 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:39 pm
TBS sketch
TBS sketch

The nation is set to celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.

The day, which is a public holiday, will also be celebrated as the National Children's Day.

Bangabandhu was born in Tungipara village of Gopalganj on 17 March, 1920. While studying at Islamia College in Kolkata, he got involved in active politics.

Both while in and out of jail, Bangabandhu had led the Language Movement. On 21 February, 1952 when Language Movement activists were killed, Bangabandhu was observing a hunger strike in jail.

In continuation of the Language Movement, all major movements of Bangalees including the General Elections in 1970 and the War of Liberation in 1971 were led by Sheikh Mujib.

Through his dynamic leadership, Bangabandhu had organised the Bangalee nation to fight against exploitation and repression by the Pakistani rulers. The movement culminated in independent Bangladesh through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971.

When Bangabandhu was moving forward with an aim to build a Golden Bangladesh overcoming all obstacles, the defeated and anti-liberation war clique assassinated him along with most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.

Different socio-political organisations, including Awami League and its associated bodies, have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7am.

Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at 10.30 am.

At that time, she will also place guard of honour and participate in a prayer programme.

President Abdul Hamid will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave in Tungipara at 10am.

Top News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

12h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

12h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

5h | TBS Stories
US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

2h | TBS World
Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

52m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March