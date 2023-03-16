Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary on Friday

The nation is set to celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.

The day, which is a public holiday, will also be celebrated as the National Children's Day.

Bangabandhu was born in Tungipara village of Gopalganj on 17 March, 1920. While studying at Islamia College in Kolkata, he got involved in active politics.

Both while in and out of jail, Bangabandhu had led the Language Movement. On 21 February, 1952 when Language Movement activists were killed, Bangabandhu was observing a hunger strike in jail.

In continuation of the Language Movement, all major movements of Bangalees including the General Elections in 1970 and the War of Liberation in 1971 were led by Sheikh Mujib.

Through his dynamic leadership, Bangabandhu had organised the Bangalee nation to fight against exploitation and repression by the Pakistani rulers. The movement culminated in independent Bangladesh through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971.

When Bangabandhu was moving forward with an aim to build a Golden Bangladesh overcoming all obstacles, the defeated and anti-liberation war clique assassinated him along with most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.

Different socio-political organisations, including Awami League and its associated bodies, have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7am.

Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at 10.30 am.

At that time, she will also place guard of honour and participate in a prayer programme.

President Abdul Hamid will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave in Tungipara at 10am.