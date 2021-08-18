Bangabandhu was in favour of inclusive development for all: Kholiquzzaman

The Entrepreneurial Economists Club, Dhaka School of Economics, observed the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due solemnity  

Dr Qazi Khoilquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of Dhaka School of Economics, said Bangabandhu was always in favour of inclusive development for all.

He, also chairman of Palli Karma Shahayak Foundation, said the world saw a most barbaric carnage on August 15, 46 years ago, with the assassination of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The sad demise of the political entrepreneur created a vacuum which can never be filled as the character of politics is now different.

The Entrepreneurial Economists Club, Dhaka School of Economics, virtually observed the National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 16 August with due respect and solemnity, maintaining social distancing in the Covid-19 pandemic.

As chief guest of the programme, Qazi Khoilquzzaman paid homage to the architect of our independence, saying, "So long as Bangladesh exists, so will Bangabandhu, in the hearts of Bengalis. " 

Qazi Kholiquzzaman gave a lecture on the biography of Bangabandhu and said "Bangabandhu is immortal for his great and visionary work."

Prof Dr Mahesh Gandhi, an academician leading several schools and a university in India, and the president-council of International Universities, Germany, joined the programme as special guest.

Mahesh Gandhi said Bangabandhu always played a key role in improving the benefits of the poor and he will always be remembered in world history.

Prof Muhammad Mahboob Ali, session chair of the programme, said Bangabandhu served as the first President of Bangladesh from 1971 to 12 January 1972, and again from 25 January 1975 to 15 August 1975, until his brutal killing by miscreants. 

He said the socio-economic condition of the country developed during Bangabandhu's tenure.

As part of the programme, the book "Shatabarshya Banagabandhu," published by the Entrepreneurial Economists club was unveiled.

Among others Sara Tasneem, assistant professor, Dhaka School of Economics, spoke at the programme.

 

 

