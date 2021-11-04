Bangabandhu Wall of Fame inaugurated at BMET

Bangabandhu Wall of Fame inaugurated at BMET

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed has inaugurated the "Bangabandhu Wall of Fame" at the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) department on Thursday.

The BMET has made the wall to commemorate the birth centennial of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

The wall features the slogan "Centennial of the Father of the Nation, Golden Jubilee of Freedom – Dignity and Morality in Migration" to implement the commitment of labor migration.

The minister has also inspected BMET's emigration service programme, one-stop manner to 21 countries.

BMET Director General (DG) Shahidul Alam, NDC, presided over the programme.

Secretary of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, and Wage Earners' Welfare Board Director General Hamidur Rahman, spoke at the event.
 

