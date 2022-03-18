Bangabandhu Wage Earners’ Centre set up for expat workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 10:37 pm

Expatriate workers travelling or returning from abroad can now stay the night in Bangabandhu Wage Earners' Centre near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed inaugurated the centre at Lanjanipara Barua in Khilkhet on Friday (18 March) afternoon.

The Wage Earners Welfare Board under the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment set up the building on 140 katha land.

Travelling workers can spend the night at the centre at the cost of Tk200. 

For the time being, accommodation for 48 people are available at the centre.

It also has counselling, first aid and hospitalisation facilities. 

Travellers can apply to stay directly or online with a fee of Tk100. An expatriate employee can apply for one seat and can stay for a maximum of two nights.

