Bangabandhu used to do systematic, democratic politics: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always did systematic and democratic politics and taught the people of this land about their rights.

"Bangabandhu taught people how to realise their rights. He held rallies, processions from Teknaf to Tetulia, organised people of all walks of life," he said while addressing at a discussion in memory of the martyrs of 21 August grenade attack.

The discussion was organised by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Dhaka University TSC Auditorium.

"Bangabandhu was behind bars for 13 years. He never made any compromise with a military junta. His love for the people of Bangladesh was a true one. He realised that the role of students is unique in establishing people's rights and democracy and that is why he formed Bangladesh Chhatra League, even before establishing Bangladesh Awami League," Anisul Huq added.

The law minister said one of the main perpetrators of 21 August grenade attack and HuJI leader Mufti Hannan in his statement under section 164, talked in detail about the role of Tarique Rahman and Hawa Bhaban behind the grisly attack.

"He confessed about the plotting behind the attacks, who were the masterminds behind that, and all. I would like to call upon Mirza Fakhrul Islam - please talk after correcting your information, so that people don't term you a big liar," he further said.

Presided over by BCL president Saddam Hossain and conducted by BCL general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, the discussion was also addressed by Awami League joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others.