Bangabandhu Tunnel: Over Tk12 lakh toll collected on first day

Bangabandhu Tunnel authorities collected Tk1,213,300 in tolls from the tunnel on the first day it opened for the public on Sunday (29 October).

Due to the hartal called by BNP, fewer vehicles were using the tunnel in the morning, but the traffic gradually increased in the afternoon, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel's Additional Project Director Abul Kalam Azad.

In the 24 hours till 6am today, 5,329 vehicles crossed the tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.

He expects that the number to increase further in future.

Vice-President for Forum for planned Chattogram Shubash Barua said, during the first year after the opening of the tunnel, more than 17,000 vehicles were expected to cross the tunnel daily.

Although the implementation of the tunnel project was delayed by a year, the number of vehicles using the tunnel initially is not yet significant.

The lack of construction of necessary road infrastructure on both sides of the Karnaphuli river leading to the tunnel is playing a role behind the sparse traffic, he added.

Meanwhile, a high-speeding car hit the island of the tunnel around 3am last night, the authorities said. The security personnel of the tunnel said they would identify the car and bring it under penalisation.

On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated South Asia's first road tunnel built under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram.

The tunnel was built at a cost of Tk10,689.72 crore, obtained by joint funding from the Bangladesh Government and China.

The China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) has been contracted to collect toll of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under Karnaphuli River in Chattogram district.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority has issued 14 special instructions to ensure the overall safety and stability of the tunnel.

The vehicle speed limit has been fixed at 60km/hour for now, which will later be increased to 80km/hour.

Vehicles with a height of more than 4.9 meters from the ground will not be allowed to enter.

Besides, BBA has issued other instructions, including keeping the vehicle lights while entering the tunnel and inside the tunnel and not overtaking.