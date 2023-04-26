Bangabandhu tunnel likely to open this September: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram will likely be opened for traffic within September this year.

Obaidul Quader today directed the authorities concerned to take preparation from now to make the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha journey as smooth as the holy Eid-ul-Fitr one.

"There will be cattle markets, animal carrying trucks and rains during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. So, the Eid-ul-Azha journey of people will be more challenging than Eid-ul-Fitr's one.

"Preparations should be taken from now to make the Eid journey smooth," he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with the officials of the Bridges Division and Bangladesh Bridge Authority at Setu Bhabhan in the capital.

Earlier on 26 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the completion of the south tube.

So far the progress of the project is 94%. The rest of the work will be completed by January, said the project-related engineers.

Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the first tunnel.

In 2015, the cost of the main project of the construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel was estimated at Tk8,446 crore. Later in the same year, the expenditure on the first amendment was increased by Tk1,900 crore to Tk10,374 crore. At that time the project time was also extended from 2020 to 2022. In the latest second amendment, the term of the Bangabandhu Tunnel is being extended till 30 December 2023.

This tunnel is being built with the financial and technical support of China. Exim Bank of China is financing this project with Tk5,913 crore at a 2% interest rate. Bangladesh is providing the remaining Tk4,461 crore.

The government took the tunnel project to connect the two banks of Karnaphuli to build "one city to town" on the model of Shanghai in China. The length of the main tunnel with two tubes is 3.32 kilometres. The length of the tunnel tube is 2.45 kilometres and the inner diameter is 10.80 metres.