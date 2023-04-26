Bangabandhu tunnel likely to open this September: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 05:15 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu tunnel likely to open this September: Quader

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Bangabandhu tunnel likely to open this September: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram will likely be opened for traffic within September this year.

Obaidul Quader today directed the authorities concerned to take preparation from now to make the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha journey as smooth as the holy Eid-ul-Fitr one.

"There will be cattle markets, animal carrying trucks and rains during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. So, the Eid-ul-Azha journey of people will be more challenging than Eid-ul-Fitr's one.

"Preparations should be taken from now to make the Eid journey smooth," he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with the officials of the Bridges Division and Bangladesh Bridge Authority at Setu Bhabhan in the capital.

Earlier on 26 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the completion of the south tube.

So far the progress of the project is 94%. The rest of the work will be completed by January, said the project-related engineers.

Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the first tunnel.

In 2015, the cost of the main project of the construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel was estimated at Tk8,446 crore. Later in the same year, the expenditure on the first amendment was increased by Tk1,900 crore to Tk10,374 crore. At that time the project time was also extended from 2020 to 2022. In the latest second amendment, the term of the Bangabandhu Tunnel is being extended till 30 December 2023.

This tunnel is being built with the financial and technical support of China. Exim Bank of China is financing this project with Tk5,913 crore at a 2% interest rate. Bangladesh is providing the remaining Tk4,461 crore.

The government took the tunnel project to connect the two banks of Karnaphuli to build "one city to town" on the model of Shanghai in China. The length of the main tunnel with two tubes is 3.32 kilometres. The length of the tunnel tube is 2.45 kilometres and the inner diameter is 10.80 metres.

Top News

Bangabandhu Tunnel / Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

4h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

1h | TBS Stories
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

43m | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

5h | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt