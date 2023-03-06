Bangabandhu Satellite-1 tele services may disrupt due to Sun Outage

Bangladesh

Bangabandhu Satellite-1 tele services may disrupt due to Sun Outage

Telecommunication services of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 may face some temporary disruption during the course of the next seven days due to an upcoming Satellite Solar Outage or Sun Outage, an interruption in satellite signals caused by interference from solar radiation.

The disruption in services can be expected from 7-14 March between 9:55 and 10:03 am in the morning.

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) issued a notice in this regard, apologising for the inconvenience.

Bangabandhu Satellite-1

