Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to restore tele services in flood-hit northern region 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 01:49 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to restore tele services in flood-hit northern region 

TBS Report 
19 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 01:49 pm
Representational image. Photo: BSS
Representational image. Photo: BSS

The government has decided to use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to reestablish emergency telecommunication services in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Natrekona and other flood-hit districts of the country's northern region.

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) is providing all necessary equipment to the rescuers to ensure uninterrupted internet and other telecommunication facilities in remote areas.

The move comes following the directives of Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar, reads a press release issued on Sunday.

Under the supervision of Md Khalilur Rahman, Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division, total 12 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) devices – a wireless communication system that uses a combination of a small antenna and satellite terminal equipment – were handed over to the Bangladesh Army on Saturday. 

Efforts are underway to establish two VSAT hubs in Netrokona and the northern part of the country. 

Besides, 23 more VSAT devices will be provided to the office of the Sylhet divisional commissioner which will allow it to reestablish communication with more flood-affected areas of the region.

The BSCL has formed a monitoring cell to oversee the whole operation, the release added. 

According to officials, the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 can also be used to restore the networks of different mobile phone companies, which are currently down due to the heavy showers and onrush of water.

The Posts and Telecommunications Division has also launched several toll-free helpline numbers for the flood-affected people.

The helpline numbers are – 01769177266, 01769177267, 01769177268, 01852788000, 01852798800, 01852804477, 01987781144, 01993781144, 01995781144, 01513918096, 01513918097, and 01513918098.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Sylhet flood / Bangabandhu Satellite-1 / Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) / Telecommunication

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

3h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

3h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

18h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips for home tutors

23m | Videos
Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

3h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

4h | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply