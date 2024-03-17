Bangabandhu is the only source of inspiration for Bangalees: Quader

The minister talking to reporters after placing wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi this morning, marking his 104th birth anniversary and the National Children's Day. Photo: BSS

Bangabandhu's ways must be followed as his birth means the emergence of independent Bangladesh, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (17 March).

"The legacy Bangabandhu left by giving the nation independence would remain alive forever. It is doubtful whether Bangladesh would have achieved independence if Bangabandhu was not born in this land," he said while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi this morning, marking his 104th birth anniversary and the National Children's Day.

Bangabandhu is the source of inspiration for all, he said, adding, "Bangabandhu will remain as a guide in the way of our life."

Terming Bangabandhu as the only lighthouse of Bangalees amid all hardships, he said Bangabandhu will continuously show the path of progress.

"As Bangabandhu is no more today, we will continue our struggle under the leadership of his daughter Sheikh Hasina to build a developed and smart Bangladesh.