Bangabandhu International Prize Conferred at UNESCO

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed over the UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy at a gala ceremony at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on Tuesday (6 June) evening.

Melody Zambuko received the award on behalf of the winning organisation Music Crossroads of Zimbabwe which was organised after the conclusion of the first day's session of the UNESCO 2005 Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expression.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, ambassadors and delegates of nearly a hundred countries, conference participants, high officials of UNESCO, Bangladeshi expatriates and correspondents of the print and electronic media attended the ceremony.

The award instituted in 2020, on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was unanimously adopted by UNESCO. This is widely regarded as a diplomatic success for Bangladesh. In 2021, the two living daughters of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana handed over the award at the same venue to the first winner, MoTIV Creation of Uganda.

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen recalled the sacrifice and contribution of Bangabandhu in rebuilding a war-ravaged nation and paid deep homage to his memories. He mentioned Bangabandhu's idea of engaging youth in the emancipation of the country's socio-economic situation through creative entrepreneurship. The minister believed that through this award Bangabandhu's philosophy of economic freedom will be disseminated around the globe.

ADG Ottone, while underlining the importance of creativity in the global economy, expressed his profound gratitude to the government and people of Bangladesh for instituting this award. He further said that the award will inspire the youth to embrace the ideas of a creative economy and, through its practice, they will lead the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Chair of the jury Ellen Stevens informed that Music Crossroads was chosen for their outstanding contribution to the creative industry through promoting creativity and inter-cultural connectivity bridging the women and the youth.

Music Crossroads' representative Zambuko said that they were overwhelmed to receive the award. This would not only inspire them but also provide support to the organisation and the beneficiaries of their work, she added.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister presented the trophy to the laureate while the Bangladesh Ambassador to UNESCO handed over the certificate. The event also included musical performances from Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and was followed by a reception where Bangladeshi dinner was appreciated by the attendees.