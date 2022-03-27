‘Bangabandhu Gallery’ opened at Special Branch office 

The Special Branch (SB) of Police on Sunday launched 'Bangabandhu Gallery' at its head office in the capital.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurated the gallery at the ground floor of the new building of SB office.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed was a special guest at the inaugural event. SB Chief Additional IG Md Monirul Islam and senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, the home minister and IGP toured different sections of the gallery. Later, they attended a view exchange meeting with officials of the Special Branch.

Bangabandhu Gallery at SB office is rich with pictures of Bangabandhu's political life, secret documents of special branch about

Bangabandhu, and books written on the political life and works of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

There is also seating arrangements on one side of the gallery.