Bangabandhu first introduced parliamentary democracy in country: Lawmakers

Both treasury and opposition lawmakers yesterday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman first introduced parliamentary democracy in the country aiming to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The lawmakers were participating in a discussion on the motion brought by Parliament leader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking Jatiya Sangsad's golden jubilee at parliament.

Participating in the discussion, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq said, "Bangabandhu was a real democratic leader and his assassination had jeopardized the people's expectations".

The government should enact a law like "Holocaust denial act" to expose the people, who are against the spirit of the Liberation War, to justice, he suggested.

Expressing homage to the Father of the Nation, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said Bangabandhu had established the dignity of the parliament during his tenure.

But, the subsequent autocratic governments destroyed the norms of the parliament repeatedly while incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina re-established the dignity of the parliament, said the lawmaker of Brahmanbaria-5.

The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is doing everything following the footsteps of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, also MP of Dhaka-12.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the JS, Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said the Jatiya Sangsad is the center of all activities and it is called the "House of the Nation", adding that this parliament is the home of the nation and Father of the Nation had sacrificed all his life to activate this legislative house.

"Bangabandhu believed sovereignty of the constitution and the parliament. That's why he had introduced parliamentary democracy in the country to fulfill people's hope and expectations after the independence", said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali.

The Father of the Nation also presented the constitution to the nation soon after the independence which is one of the best in the world, said Ali, also a lawmaker of Habiganj-4.

Praising the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mostafizur Rahman of Dinajpur-5 said, "A leader like Bangabandhu was needed to make the country independent as a leader like Sheikh Hasina is needed to take the country forward."

Jatiya Party lawmaker Kazi Feroz Rashid of Dhaka-6 said AL's one of the major weaknesses is not to form a commission to unmask the perpetrators behind Bangabandhu murder.

Recalling the great contribution of Bangabandhu, Waseqa Ayesha Khan of women seat-31 said the country would have been developed much earlier if Bangabandhu was alive as more than 70 economic agreements were signed during his tenure.

Bangabandhu had struggled whole life to establish peoples' right, said Gano Forum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan of Sylhet-2.