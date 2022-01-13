Bangabandhu dreamt of a 3-dimensional navy to safeguard country’s independence, sovereignty: MA Mannan

The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dreamed of building a strong three-dimensional navy to ensure economic development, and to safeguard the independence and sovereignty of the country.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said this as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the Bangladesh Navy's annual sea drill on Wednesday, after witnessing closing day rehearsals from the BNS Somudra Avijan, one of the two largest ships of the Bangladesh Navy (BN), says an ISPR release.

He spoke of the continued efforts of the present government to fulfill Bangabandhu's dream.

The planning minister said humanitarian assistance provided by the Bangladesh Navy to local administrations in the coastal areas to contain the spread of coronavirus is truly commendable.

In his speech, he congratulated all members of the navy for the successful exercise and highly praised the professionalism, efficiency, and diligence of naval officers and seamen.

"The active role of the Bangladesh Navy during any natural disaster and in protecting the country's maritime borders is really praiseworthy," he added.

The annual sea drill of the fleet of Bangladesh Navy, "Exercise Safe Guard-2021," concluded with the successful launch of missiles in the Bay of Bengal.

Chief of Bangladesh Navy, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Commander of the BN Fleet, Commodore Mir Ershad Ali, welcomed the planning minister when he boarded the ship, and a well-equipped contingent of the navy presented a guard of honor to the chief guest.

Bangladesh Navy frigates, corvettes, OPVs, mine sweepers, patrol craft, missile boats, and naval maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters participated in the 15-day long exercise. Relevant maritime organisations including the Bangladesh Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force, directly and indirectly also participated in the exercise.

Notable aspects of the exercise, conducted in four phases, included naval exercises, naval surveillance, search and rescue operations, logistics operations, landing operations, and defense drills of coastal naval units.

The main themes of this annual drill were protection of the country's maritime boundary, protection of marine resources, prevention of smuggling, ensuring security of sea routes, conservation of biodiversity in coastal areas, and ensuring surveillance in sea areas. Highlights of the final day's exercises were missile launching from Bangladesh Navy ships, anti-aircraft shelling, submarine destroyer rocket launching, VBSS and naval commando exercises, and various naval warfare techniques.