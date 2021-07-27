‘Bangabandhu Corner’ established in Yonsei University

As part of the Birth Centenary Celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul established a Bangabandhu Corner in the library at the main campus of Yonsei University in Seoul on Monday.

In presence of the officials of the Embassy as well as from the library of Yonsei University, Ambassador Abida Islam and Seoung Hwan Suh, president of the Yonsei University Library jointly inaugurated the Bangabandhu corner, reads a press release.

It may be mentioned that Yonsei University is one of the top private universities in the Republic of Korea and presently it is ranked 79 in the QS Global World Rankings 2022 among the universities of the world. Yonsei Library contains more than 3 million books, journals, and magazines and over 30,000 students are pursuing higher studies in this university.

Apart from Korean versions of 'Historic 7th March Speech', 'Bangabandhu: The People's Hero', and 'The Unfinished Memoirs', the corner contains a number of publications in English on Bangabandhu, his life and works, history of Bangladesh's War of Liberation including a few on the rich cultural heritage and tradition of Bangladesh.

From all these books of 'Bangabandhu Corner', the young generation of other countries including from South Korea will be able to enrich their knowledge about the history, heritage, and culture of Bangladesh including Bangabandhu's life, his struggles and sacrifices, his contributions in founding an independent Bangladesh. Resultantly, Bangabandhu's political philosophy and ideology will spread to the younger generation of different countries of the world beyond the borders of South Korea and they are expected to become more interested in Bangladesh and Bangabandhu.