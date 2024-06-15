Bangabandhu Bridge collects Tk3.86 crore tolls last Friday before Eid

On the last Friday before Eid-ul-Adha holidays, the Bangabandhu Bridge Authority collected nearly Tk3.86 crore in tolls.

According to sources from the Bangabandhu Bridge site office, a total of 53,708 vehicles crossed the bridge within 24 hours, between 12am on Friday and 12am today (15 June).

Out of the total toll collected, 33,025 vehicles crossed from the eastern part of the bridge in Tangail, while 20,683 vehicles crossed from the Sirajganj side.

"To keep traffic congestion at bay, eighteen toll booths have been set up, with nine on each side of the bridge, along with four booths specifically for motorcycles," said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, the executive engineer at the Bangabandhu Bridge site office.