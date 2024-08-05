Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi-32 on fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 05:50 pm

Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, also known as Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32. Photo: Collected
Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, also known as Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32. Photo: Collected

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, also known as Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 has been set on fire. 

At around 3:00pm, the fire was raging there. 

Around that time, people were seen chanting slogans.

During this time, the Awami League Dhaka district office was also set on fire.

The fire started at around 4:00pm today. 

At the time, the fire spread to a nearby gas cylinder shop.

People also set fire to Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office in Dhanmondi 3/A in the capital. 

