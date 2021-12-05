Bangabandhu believed in peace, dialogue, social harmony: Saima

Bangladesh

UNB
05 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 12:49 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu believed in peace, dialogue, social harmony: Saima

UNB
05 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 12:49 pm
Saima Wazed Hossain.
Saima Wazed Hossain.

Saima Wazed, chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neuro Developmental Disorders, on Sunday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman believed that peace can only be achieved through fairness, justice and equality.

Saima, also World Health Organization's (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Southeast Asia,  said Bangabandhu throughout his life worked towards peace to achieve social equality and harmony while social justice and fairness was at the core of all his works.

She made the remarks at a panel discussion titled "Peace through Inter-faith Dialogue, Culture and Heritage" held at Foreign Service Academy as part of the two-day World Peace Conference.

Saima is the member secretary of the organizing committee of the World Peace Conference.  

Philip Ruddock, former Minister (Liberal) for Reconciliation, Multicultural Affairs and President of NSW Liberal Party; Ahmed Mohamed Rashid Aljarwan Alshamsi, President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), Abu Dhabi, UAE; Karen Jungblut, Director of Collections, USC Shoah Foundation, Institute for Visual History and Education, University of Southern California, USA; Dr Dimitrios Vassiliadis, Professor of Indian Languages, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Dr. Michał Panasiuk, Lecturer–Faculty of Oriental Studies at the University of Warsaw also spoke at the session moderated by David Fernandez Puyana, Permanent Observer of the United Nations University for Peace to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

Saima, also the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said peace is all about social equality and many people forget how Bangabandhu started and what he stood for. "He started with something so small."

"He believed in dialogue and standing up for the rights and fighting for those who could not speak for themselves," she said.

President Abdul Hamid inaugurated the two-day "World Peace Conference-2021" on Saturday that brought together global thinkers, political personalities and peace promoters.

The conference is looking back on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision and political struggle for peace.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the two-day conference on Sunday afternoon.

The conference, being held in a hybrid format through both physical and virtual participation, is also shedding light on the legacy being carried forward by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her "untiring quest" of building a peaceful, just, rights-based, inclusive and prosperous nation.

Top News

saima wazed / Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Bangabandhu / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21