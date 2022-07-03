Bangabandhu Aviation University officially commence its journey

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) formally commenced its academic sessions from the Lalmonirhat campus on Sunday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP inaugurated the session as the chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy

BSMRAAU started its academic activities in 2020 from the Dhaka campus.

However, the permanent campus of this university will be in Lalmonirhat.

In February 2022, the university inked a tripartite contract for feasibility study, master plan and DPP preparation - completion of which will follow the construction of its permanent campus.

Photo: Courtesy

Air Force has constructed an academic building and a residential facility to facilitate the university to commence academic sessions from Lalmonirhat. Initially, two ongoing undergraduate programmes have been shifted to Lalmonirhat.