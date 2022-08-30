Bangabandhu assasination involved foreign, local actors: former NHRC chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 07:13 pm

He made the remarks at a discussion on the historic 15 August

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mizanur Rahman on Tuesday said the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a big conspiracy in which local and foreign groups were involved.

"It should not be said that Bangabandhu was killed by some errant army officials. The fact was the greatest Bengali of all time was killed by the conspirators as he wanted to build a non-communal Bangladesh," the former chairman added while addressing a discussion on the historic 15 August at the National Press Club in the capital.

The Indian Media Correspondent Association, Bangladesh organised the event in which senior Journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Dhaka Union of Journalists former president Kuddus Afrad and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Secretary General Dip Azad, among others, were present.

Mizanur Rahman further said Bangabandhu in a conference in Algeria once said "the world is divided into two parts, one is suppressors and another is oppressors. I am in favour of oppressors."

"After the statement, then Cuba's president Fidel Castro warned Bangabandhu saying he might be killed by gunfire."

Meanwhile, just one-and-a-half months before Bangabandhu's killing, former Pakistan prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto hinted to Pakistan armed forces that South Asian politics would see a great change within the next one month, said the former chairman.

"Besides, America's Henry Kissinger expressed his happiness over the killing. China was also involved in the conspiracy," he said.

Manjurul Islam Bulbul said the murderers of Bangabandhu received their punishments, but those who were behind the conspiracy could not be punished.

