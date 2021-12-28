Bangabandhu and Swadhinota Book Fair starts from 30 December

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 02:20 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu and Swadhinota Book Fair starts from 30 December

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Bangabandhu and Swadhinota Book Fair starts from 30 December

The Bangabandhu and Swadhinota Book Fair is all set to start from 30 December across the country.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs will organise the four-day book fair in association with local government divisions.

KM Khalid, state minister of the Cultural Affairs Ministry, announced it at a press briefing in the conference hall of the Public Library directorate in the capital on Tuesday.

He said the book fair aims to contribute to spreading the spirit and ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the independence.

A total of 70 publication houses will participate in the book fair from Dhaka district, 50 in divisional areas and 30 at the district level. 

The Cultural Affairs Ministry has allotted Tk3 lakh to each district.
 

Top News

Bangabandhu and Swadhinota book fair / book fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

5h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

4h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

5h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

20m | Videos
Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

25m | Videos
story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

30m | Videos
Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one