Bangabandhu and Swadhinota Book Fair starts from 30 December

The Bangabandhu and Swadhinota Book Fair is all set to start from 30 December across the country.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs will organise the four-day book fair in association with local government divisions.

KM Khalid, state minister of the Cultural Affairs Ministry, announced it at a press briefing in the conference hall of the Public Library directorate in the capital on Tuesday.

He said the book fair aims to contribute to spreading the spirit and ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the independence.

A total of 70 publication houses will participate in the book fair from Dhaka district, 50 in divisional areas and 30 at the district level.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry has allotted Tk3 lakh to each district.

