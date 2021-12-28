Bangabandhu and Swadhinota book fair begins Thursday

A four-day Bangabandhu and Swadhinota book fair is set to start from Thursday across the country.

The fair is being organised by the cultural affairs ministry in assistance with the Local Government Division, State Minister KM Khalid announced on Tuesday at a press briefing at the Public Library Department in the capital.

Khalid said the book fair will contribute to spreading the spirit of the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and independence.

"The young generation will get authentic books on independence from the book fair which will help them to understand the real history of the Liberation War. The book lover will also have access to e-books alongside printed books," he said.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of National Implementation Committee on Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration, and Md Abul Mansur, secretary of cultural affairs ministry were present at the briefing among others.  

A total of 70 publication houses will take part from Dhaka district in the fair, 50 in divisional areas and 30 in other district levels. In Dhaka district, the fair will be held on the public library premises.

The cultural affairs ministry will provide Tk3 lakh to each district to organise the fair. The fair will not be held in Barguna due to the unexpected launch fire incident that killed over 40 people. 

