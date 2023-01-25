Bandhan Society committed to build a green Bangladesh: Seema Hamid

Bangladeshi social activist and chairman of Bandhan Society of Bangladesh and Youth Global Foundation Seema Hamid has vowed to ensure a green country to keep the promise of Mujib Year.

"A green world for the new generation is our commitment," she said at a tree plantation programme, titled 'Mujib's Green Bangladesh Project Spanning 12 Years (2022-2034)', at Chiknagul Government Primary School in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila today.

To build 'Green Bangladesh', volunteers have been picked from every village who will be involved in the initiative for the next era, she said.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Seema Hamid said, "Planting more trees is essential to protect the country from the adverse effects of climate change. The tree plantation programme has to be expanded all over the country."

Initiatives need to be taken to instill the love for plants in the hearts of children, she added.

Various dignitaries including the headmaster of the school were also present at the event.